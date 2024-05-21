Chris Godwin’s in his old position. Is this his last year with Bucs?

TAMPA — Chris Godwin wants you to know he is back.

Back from a debilitating knee injury that threatened his career two years ago. Back in the Bucs’ game plan, which saw him catch zero of the three passes thrown in his direction in a win over Carolina last season. Back in his original position, where he wreaked havoc but was still moved outside in hopes of extending his career.

Godwin is back at the slot receiver in new coordinator Liam Coen’s offense. And the risk of further injury be damned; he’s ready to lay it all on the line during a contract year.

“I think what I learned over the last four or five years, I’m really comfortable there,” Godwin said following the first voluntary organized team activity Tuesday. “And obviously I feel like I have a lot of versatility playing inside and outside and I think that flexibility of being inside allows me to get more creative, allows me to be a little more involved in the run game and not be so obvious. ...

“It allows me to be involved in other ways instead of just catching the ball.”

It’s almost hard to believe that Godwin is 28 and in the final year of his second contract with the Bucs that will pay him $20 million.

While he has played the role of trusty sidekick to Mike Evans, who has an NFL-record 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Godwin has slowly built an impressive streak of his own.

The further he gets away from the three torn ligaments in his knee sustained against the Saints toward the end of the 2021 season, the more Godwin feels like himself on the football field.

“I think quietly, I am having my own streak of 1,000 yards at three (years), including the year I got hurt. I don’t think that’s something that’s easy to do,” he said. “So I’m proud about that. That speaks to my professionalism, being able to work through adversity. Also, my coaches and teammates believe in me to go out and make the plays. I’m fortunate to be here. Just blessed to be here.”

How appreciative is he? Godwin struggled last season to get separation, playing mostly outside on the boundary opposite Evans. He had three or fewer receptions in five games in first-year coordinator Dave Canales’ offense and his two touchdowns were the fewest since his rookie year (2017).

Of course, no one will forget when Godwin’s wife, Mariah, accused the Bucs for “blatantly lying” about how an assortment of injuries limited his targets in a win over the Panthers on Dec. 3.

It worked. Godwin was moved back into the slot and two weeks later had 10 catches for a season-high 155 yards in a win at Green Bay.

As soon as Coen was introduced as the new offensive coordinator, he made a point to say Godwin would be back at his old position. It’s where he has ample space to exploit one-on-one matchups against linebackers and nickel cornerbacks.

“He’s an inside guy by nature,” coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday. “He can play outside, but he can make a living inside doing a bunch of things for us and we’re planning on letting him do a lot of things he does best. ... He looks a lot quicker, a lot lighter and he’s healthier now. He’s eager to learn and get the offense down, so we’re just excited to have him out on the field.”

The question is: Will this be Godwin’s final season with the Bucs?

Not unlike Evans a year ago, Godwin is entering the last season of a three-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2022. Evans opted to break off talks when the regular season began and had one of the best seasons of his career(1,255 yards receiving, 13 touchdowns), tying the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead.

“I feel like one thing you guys have learned about me and Mike is that we’re the ultimate pros,” Godwin said. “We come in and handle our business. We realize the off-field stuff is a business, too, but we’ve got to let that take care of itself. We’re both guys that enjoy what we do. We enjoy the people we work with. I’m blessed to be out here putting the work in.”

The fact is that the Bucs haven’t begun to replace Evans and Godwin yet. They used a third-round pick on Washington receiver Jalen McMillan.

“I like him.” Godwin said. “You can tell he’s a good kid. He came in Day 1 eager to learn. He’s got real good movements about him. Good hands.”

Trey Palmer, the sixth-round pick from Nebraska a year ago, had some good moments as well but was wildly inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Godwin and Evans keep plodding along.

Though it’s fair to wonder how long they can remain together.

