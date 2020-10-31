Chris Godwin officially ruled out of Monday Night Football

The Bucs knew they wouldn’t have receiver Chris Godwin for Monday Night Football. He had surgery to repair a fractured left index finger.

The Bucs officially ruled out Godwin, who also has had a concussion and back injury this season in playing only four games.

They hope to get him back in time for the Week 9 showdown against the Saints.

Godwin was the team’s only player with a designation.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) did not practice Saturday but will play.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder/groin) were full participants.

