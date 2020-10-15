Mike Evans still has “some” soreness in his ankle, but he will play through it Sunday.

The Buccaneers star receiver returned to practice Thursday, getting in limited work after sitting out Wednesday.

It also appears the Bucs will have receiver Chris Godwin on Sunday. Godwin returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week Three.

Godwin was limited again Thursday.

He has played only two games, catching 11 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen) returned to a limited practice.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), linebacker Lavonte David (knee), running back LeSean McCoy (ankle), receiver Scott Miller (hip, groin) and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) were limited again.

Safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) and defensive lineman Khalil Davis (ankle) sat out Thursday after being limited a day earlier.

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans are limited in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk