Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians ruled safety Jordan Whitehead out for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury and Whitehead had some company on the team’s Tuesday injury report.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was a new addition to the report. He’s listed as a limited participant due to a quad injury. There’s been no sign of worry from the team about Godwin playing against Dallas, but it will be something to watch on Wednesday.

Godwin’s fellow wideout Antonio Brown did not practice on Tuesday. He was a full participant on Monday and is listed with a knee issue after having offseason surgery.

Three other Bucs were added to the report, but rest days and not injuries were behind tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive tackle Steve McLendon, and pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul landing on the list.

Chris Godwin limited in Tuesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk