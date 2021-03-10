With Chris Godwin, Lavonte David back on board, is Shaquil Barrett next for Bucs?

Those notoriously slow starts that besieged the Bucs for a hearty chunk of the 2020 regular season are now as obsolete as celebratory pavement parades in these parts.

In the wake of an historic postseason, when they outscored four opponents by a combined 23-9 margin in the first quarter, the Bucs are off to an equally crisp start in free agency. A robust Tuesday began with the team applying the franchise tag to receiver Chris Godwin and re-signing wildly popular veteran linebacker Lavonte David shortly thereafter.

All with more than a week remaining before free agents formally are permitted to sign with other teams. So where does the momentum carry the club from here?

Probably to a new deal with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who has made it clear he’s seeking a lucrative long-term contract after playing under the tag in 2020.

Conventional logic — and a bit of intel — indicates keeping Barrett on board is Tampa Bay’s next move. The Bucs are optimistic they can do so, and the innovative structuring of David’s new deal (which lowers his 2021 salary-cap value to only $3.5 million) represents a crucial step in pulling it off.

Another big step will be the likely extension of quarterback Tom Brady’s contract, which conceivably could turn part of his $25 million salary into a $10 million signing bonus, lowering his cap number by $5 million (by counting half of it in 2021 and the other half in 2022).

Another restructured deal here or there, coupled with the inevitable release of a player or two (there’s a gluttony of talent at tight end) could represent the final touches. Left tackle Donovan Smith, for instance, has one year and $14.25 million remaining on his three-year contract, with no guaranteed money.

Sign Smith to a short extension (if he’s willing), convert some of his salary to a signing bonus, and more 2021 cap space is created to retain Barrett (though the potential for dead money exists down the road).

Then, voila — the entire linebacker corps that sparkled in Super Bowl 55 remains intact, and director of football administration Mike Greenberg again is roundly hailed as a salary-cap savant.

And a repeat title becomes a bit more realistic.

