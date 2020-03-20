Tom Brady‘s deal with the Buccaneers is official and the team has started selling pre-orders of the quarterback’s jersey on their website.

The Buccaneers are about to unveil a new uniform, but there’s no hint given to what that is going to look like. The mockup also has No. 0 on the back with a note that it does not reflect the number Brady will actually be wearing in Tampa.

Brady has, of course, worn No. 12 throughout his career and wide receiver Chris Godwin has been wearing it for the Buccaneers. If Brady wants to keep wearing the same number, he could make Godwin an offer that the wideout said has yet to be put on the table.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“My phone is blowing up over the last 24 hours on Twitter, Instagram, like phone calls, text messages. People just asking me the same question. I think it will be very interesting whatever happens,” Godwin said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We haven’t talked about it. We talked briefly, but hadn’t mentioned that at all. Obviously, if he doesn’t want it or isn’t making a big deal about it, I’m definitely going to keep it. But we’ll see how that goes think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished just kind of the for the career he’s built for himself. You’ve got to kind of lean into that respect, you know? We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes.”

Switching to a new number would likely work out well for Godwin in one way or another and the belief in Tampa is that Brady’s arrival will work out well for the wideout and everybody else on the roster.

Chris Godwin hasn’t talked to Tom Brady about No. 12 yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk