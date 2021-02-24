Chris Godwin gave up No. 12 to Tom Brady as a “respect thing”

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t willing to give up No. 11 to new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. Last season, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin didn’t hesitate to surrender No. 12 to then-new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Appearing Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Godwin explained his decision to change his number from 12 to 14.

“The quarterback is definitely in charge of a lot of things when it comes to receivers, so like I think it was a good move for me to start our relationship off on a good foot,” Godwin said. “As I got to know Tom, I quickly realized that like even if I didn’t give him the number, that he’s a guy that wouldn’t have held on too long to that. But for me, my decision was literally just a respect thing. One thing I hope is that, you know, down the road if I’m ever in that similar situation, that like a young guy would respect me and respect the work that I’ve done my entire career to let me get the number from him.”

Godwin made it clear that he’s not saying Pittman should do the same thing.

“That’s not to say one decision is right and one is wrong,” Godwin said. “Maybe Carson wants a different number, and like maybe they discussed that. I can’t really be one to tell you if a guy’s making the right decision or not. But for me it was the best move for me to give Tom the number And, shoot, it worked out for me, you know? . . . If you had told me at the beginning of the year, ‘If you give you give Tom number 12, y’all are gonna win the Super Bowl this year,’ man, you can take 12, you can take whatever number you want.”

Brady supposedly would have worn No. 7 if Godwin hadn’t given up No. 12. Whether in 12 or 7 or some other number, Brady likely still would have gotten Lombardi No. 7.

Pittman could still change his mind and give Wentz No. 11. Also, if the Colts wanted to do it, they could reclaim No. 11 from Pittman and give it to Wentz. At the end of the day, it’s just a number — even if some players attach extreme significance to the number they wear.

