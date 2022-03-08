Chris Godwin will be franchise tagged by Bucs if no deal reached

Report: Buccaneers to retain Chris Godwin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Take a potential free agent wide receiver off the board for Ryan Poles and the Bears. Multiple reports say the Buccaneers and Chris Godwin are working on a long term deal to keep him in Tampa. If an agreement can’t be reached before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline, then the Bucs will franchise tag Godwin for the second year in a row, per the reports.

The only wide receiver who played significant snaps last season that’s under contract for 2022 is Darnell Mooney, so the Bears will need to make several moves to fill out the position group. That likely includes signing several free agents, in addition to taking swings in the draft.

The NFL set the salary cap for the year at $208.2 million, which gives Poles and his team over $25.6 million to work with, according to Spotrac. It’s unclear whether the Bears will sign a top-shelf wide receiver with that money, or prioritize one of the many other areas of need, like the secondary or defensive line. Poles did hint earlier this year that he would prefer to maximize the value of free agency by targeting more second or third wave players, instead of shelling out big bucks for several superstars. But if the plan was to sign a marquee wideout to help Justin Fields, Godwin being taken off the market could have repercussions for the Bears. Increased competition for fewer names would likely drive prices up for the top-tier wideouts that are available in free agency. That could either price the Bears out for a player like Amari Cooper, who’s expected to be released by the Cowboys. Or, if Poles does decide to pay up, that would leave him with less money to fill out the roster.

Other big name wide receivers who could be franchise tagged on Tuesday include Davante Adams and Mike Williams. The Bears are not expected to franchise tag Allen Robinson.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!