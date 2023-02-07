Chris Godwin forecasts Bucs' future without Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin joins "Super Bowl Live" to forecast future of Bucs sans quarterback Tom Brady.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Often a man of few words in front of a microphone, Bill Belichick gave an amazing response about his experience with Tom Brady
Eric Bieniemy used one of Ron Rivera's go-to lines when discussing his next step during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
Belichick joined his former quarterback on the first episode of Brady's podcast since he announced his retirement.
"There's no way it couldn't have been racially motivated," Johnny Bright said before his death of the incident that ended his Heisman Trophy dream.
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFLs best players, but is there anything hes bad at on or off the field? His Kansas City Chiefs teammates had some thoughts.
With news that Keenan Allen could become a cap casualty, here are 4 other receivers in a similar boat who might interest the Bears.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
Howie Roseman has been in the NFL over two decades but he's learned an important lesson from Nick Sirianni. By Dave Zangaro