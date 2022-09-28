The Buccaneers don’t know whether they’ll be playing in Tampa or Minneapolis this weekend, but their chances of having wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith on either field are looking better.

Godwin and Smith both took part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis. Godwin has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and did not practice at all last week. An elbow injury kept Smith out the last two weeks and he didn’t practice last Friday after getting in a limited workout on Thursday.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was also a limited participant. He was also limited last Friday before landing on the inactive list for Tampa’s 14-12 loss to the Packers.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) were the only players out of practice. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and defensive end Logan Hall (groin) were limited participants while quarterback Tom Brady (finger) got in a full practice.

Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith practice on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk