While so many of the updates in the NFL today center on injuries, there’s at least one precinct with good news.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said that wide receiver Chris Godwin had cleared the concussion protocol, and would be available for Week Three against the Broncos.

His return to the lineup is also welcome news for the Bucs coach, after watching the Bucs drop a number of passes in yesterday’s win over the Panthers. Arians said he counted at least seven drops, including three touchdowns, and probably 125 yards worth.

He also warned that quarterback Tom Brady will have a long memory.

“They’re never expected and they’re never accepted,” Arians said. “I mean, if you’re a professional football player and you play receiver, you’re supposed to catch the damn ball. . . .

“So, Tom, it’s like any quarterback. You drop a couple more, you ain’t getting it any more. He ain’t going to throw it to you. Same thing in practice. You drop the ball in practice, he’s probably isn’t coming to you on Sunday.”

Not throwing it to Cyril Grayson would at least keep it from bouncing off the top of his head (though he’s not the only one at fault), but the Bucs continue to work through the growing pains of putting Brady into a new offense after 20 years.

Chris Godwin clears concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk