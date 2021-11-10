Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown among injured Buccaneers ahead of WFT matchup

Godwin also among injured Buccaneers ahead of WFT matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tom Brady could be without several of his key contributors when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, along with wide receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, all did not practice on Wednesday. On Monday, Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians said he was not optimistic about either Gronkowski or Brown suiting up this Sunday vs. Washington.

However, the most alarming news for Tampa Bay is Godwin's status, who did not have a prior injury designation ahead of Wednesday. Arians said Wednesday that the wideout is dealing with a foot injury and his status for Sunday is uncertain.

"It's wait and see," Arians added regarding Godwin's status.

Additionally, Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice on Wednesday with a torn rotator cuff. His status remains up in the air as well.

For Washington, several of its injured key contributors returned the practice field on Wednesday, including Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi, William Jackson III and Dyami Brown. Curtis Samuel did not practice for Washington as he continues to deal with a groin injury that has bothered him since May.