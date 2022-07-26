Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has made a speedy recovery from his torn ACL.

Godwin, who tore his ACL in Week 15 of last season, will be active for the start of training camp, rather than going on the physically unable to perform list.

That doesn’t mean Godwin is 100 percent healthy, but it does mean the Bucs think he’s ready to participate in at least some practice activities. And it’s a great sign that Godwin will be on the field in Week One.

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, who is recovering from a foot injury, will also be active for the start of training camp.

Chris Godwin active for start of Bucs camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk