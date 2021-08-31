Chris Gasper: Expect Patriots to use Jones as game manager, not gunslinger

"I would not expect him to go out there and throw for 300 or 400 yards right away, or to throw the ball 40-50 times per game. They have a very good offensive line and a very strong running game, top-5 in the NFL last year. So they'll manage him and sort of put him in situations where he can succeed. You're not going to plug him in right away and ask him to be a Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or a Patrick Mahomes. That's just too much for any rookie," said Gasper.