Chris Froome: 'Trying to walk again the hardest part of rehab'

Chris Froome is competing at the seven-day UAE Tour this week - GETTY IMAGES

Chris Froome has revealed how thoughts of being a professional cyclist again seemed remote when he was left having to learn to walk again following his serious crash last year.

The four-times Tour de France champion suffered a broken hip, fractured femur, fractured elbow and broken ribs as part of a catalogue of injuries when he came off his time-trial bike at high speed in June 2019.

He is currently making his competitive comeback at the seven-day UAE Tour and speaking after the second stage, the 34-year-old shed further light on his recovery process.

“Trying to walk was by far the hardest part of the rehab,” Froome told the Times. “It’s just something you don’t think about until you’re in that position.

"After the weeks of being bedridden and in a wheelchair afterwards, walking felt so foreign. Mentally, it was tough. Being barely able to walk, thinking about being a professional cyclist again seemed so far away.”

Froome, who still walks with a faint limp, will forever have a metal plate and four screws in his right femur following the accident at last year's Criterium du Dauphine. He also revealed details of a third surgery in early December following an infection from stemmed from previous interventions on his right side and leg.

He completed the second stage in 111th position, 3min 46sec behind stage winner Caleb Ewan but after eight months out, the Briton was grateful to be back racing.

"Mentally it was just tough, when I was in that position of barely being able to walk, thinking about being a professional cyclist again seemed so far away but it’s amazing what the body can do and how it recovers," he continued.

"I’m incredibly fortunate to have been surrounded by really good people, with rehab and physios, and the general team around me. Everybody had really high morale and positive energy. It made it a lot easier."