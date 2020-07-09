Chris Froome riding for Ineos - Chris Froome to leave Team Ineos at the end of the season - PA

Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos for Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of 2020, it has been confirmed. The split ends one of the most successful partnerships in professional cycling history. It also raises serious questions about Froome’s participation in next month’s Tour de France.

Froome has been with Ineos since the team’s inception, as Team Sky, over a decade ago. During that time he has racked up seven grand tour titles, including four Tour crowns, making him one of the most successful grand tour riders in history.

But the 35 year-old had been strongly linked with a move away in recent months. Froome, who is in the final year of his contract, is desperate to win what would be a record-equalling fifth Tour title, and is adamant that he is physically capable of doing so following a career-threatening crash 12 months ago.

However, with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas - the last two winners of the Tour - also on Ineos’ books, the British team have three potential leaders and there was no way Froome was going to be given sole leadership this year. Bernal is very much seen as the rising star.

That was one of the reasons Froome was rumoured to be considering a rare mid-season switch, with Israel understood to have offered him a three-year deal, matching his £5 million a year salary and guaranteeing him sole Tour leadership this year.

In the end that did not happen. Any mid-season move would have needed the blessing of Ineos team principal Sir Dave Brailsford, and that was not forthcoming.

Froome has no choice, therefore, but to knuckle down and try to win his Tour place with Team Ineos next month. He said in a team statement put out on Thursday that that remained his “focus” for 2020. And he is part of the Ineos climbing group heading to Tenerife on Saturday for two weeks of altitude training.

His selection for the race which starts in Nice on August 29 is by no means guaranteed, however - and for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, it remains to be seen whether all the recent manoeuvring may have reopened longstanding issues of trust between rider and team. Froome was initially in discussions with Ineos over an extension before he began talking to other teams. It is understood Ineos never tabled a counter-offer.

Will Brailsford trust Froome not to put himself before the team in September, knowing how desperate he is to win that fifth title? He will doubtless remember 2012 when Froome made life tricky as domestique for Bradley Wiggins. Brailsford is the ultimate pragmatist. He was furious with Froome on that occasion, but backed him the following year over Wiggins. Sentimentality is unlikely to play a big role in his decision.

From a tactical point of view, there is the question of whether Ineos should in any case go with a three-pronged approach. With eight-man teams, some feel that could be unwise.

Finally, there is the question of form. Froome has not raced in anger since his accident over a year ago.

A final decision is still some way off, with the season only set to resume in August. But it all adds to the intrigue.

"It has been a phenomenal decade with the team,” Froome said in Thursday's statement. “We have achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories. I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team Ineos.”

Brailsford added: "Chris has been with us from the start. He is a great champion and we have shared many memorable moments over the years but I do believe this is the right decision for the team and for Chris.

“Given his achievements in the sport, Chris is understandably keen to have sole team leadership in the next chapter of his career - which is not something we are able to guarantee him at this point.

“A move away from Team Ineos can give him that certainty. At the same time, it will also give other members of our Team the leadership opportunities they too have earned and are rightly seeking.”

Israel Start-Up Nation, who are co-owned by real estate billionaire Sylvan Adams, have gone from being a Continental team to the WorldTour in just five years. They are likely to spend big over the winter to add more depth to their squad, and they will need to if Froome is to have any hope of winning further grand tours with them.

“This is an historic moment for ISN, Israel, Israeli sports, our many fans all around the world and, of course, for me personally – a moment of enormous pride” Adams said in a statement.

“Chris is the best rider of his generation and will lead our Tour de France and grand tour squad. We hope to make history together as Chris pursues further Tour de France and grand tour victories, achievements that would make a serious case for Chris to be considered the greatest cyclist of all time.”