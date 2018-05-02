Chris Froome given rough ride ahead of Giro d'Italia as Sir Dave Brailsford admits he has considered quitting Team Sky

Chris Froome faced a grilling from the assembled media in West Jerusalem in Wednesday in the countdown to the Giro where the Team Sky rider is hoping to win a third successive grand tour - AFP

Sir Dave Brailsford, the Team Sky principal, admitted for the first time on Wednesday night that he had considered resigning, as Sky's Giro d’Italia got off to a hugely uncomfortable start in Jerusalem, with Chris Froome having to fend off questions over his ongoing salbutamol case.

The race proper does not start until Friday but, if this was a sign of things to come, it promises to be a difficult three weeks for Team Sky.

Sitting on a dais in the incongruous surrounds of the Waldorf Astoria – the race HQ for this grande partenza – Froome repeated what he had said many times since his adverse analytical finding for the asthma drug was made public; that he could understand all the questions, that he felt he had done nothing wrong, that he was confident he would be fully exonerated and would be riding in the Tour de France this summer.

But that did not make the atmosphere any less awkward. Of the dozen or so questions put to Sky, 80 per cent concerned Froome’s salbutamol case or other recent controversies, and 100 per cent were put to either Froome or Brailsford who sat apart rather than alongside each other as they usually would. Sky’s seven other riders for this race, and sporting director Nicolas Portal, could only watch on.

It was Brailsford’s admission that he had considered his future as Sky principal that was probably of most note.

Why is the Giro d'Italia starting in Israel and is all the controversy worth the risk?

The former performance director of British Cycling has kept a low profile this season. This was the first time he had spoken at all since the publication of the Digital, Culture Media and Sport select committee’s report into doping in sport in March, which concluded that Sky had effectively “played the system” by giving Therapeutic Use Exemptions to Sir Bradley Wiggins before three of the biggest races of his career, including his victorious 2012 Tour de France. MPs labelled those treatments “unethical”, while slamming Sky’s medical record-keeping.

After a brief dispute with a journalist over exactly how accessible he had been this year – Brailsford insisted he had been at all the races and would have been willing to speak with anyone – he was asked whether he had considered resigning.

Giro d'Italia 2018 | Stage-by-stage details

“I think anybody in this game considers their position every day,” he replied. “I would say that I’m constantly asking if I’m the right man to lead these guys. It's not about me, my goal is to try and help these guys, not just to perform but to perform optimally, and there's a difference.

"I think regardless of DCMS or anything else, there's constantly that piece of self-questioning about am I appropriately placed and have I the skills or whatever else to do that. And I think it's something you ask yourself all the time. Things come and go, things change, and situations change, but I'm here and I'm here because I think I am still in a position to support these guys to be the best they can be."

UCI WorldTour team-by-team guide to the 2018 season

Brailsford declined to respond, however, when asked if the team would apply its own policy and part company with Froome were he to wind up with a suspension.

"With respect to the Giro, we're here to talk about the race," said Brailsford. "For the time being, we're here to focus on the fantastic start in Jerusalem. I don't think this is the appropriate venue. We're here to concentrate on the race and on the press conference about the race."

Brailsford is going to need to keep Froome focused on the task in hand if he is to stand any chance in this Giro.

The pre-race favourite went into Wednesday’s press conference just hours after his major rival Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) stoked the flames of his controversy by repeating that it was “not good for cycling” and that if he were in Froome’s shoes he would not be racing.

“If I was in the same situation, I would not be here, because my team is part of the MPCC [Movement for Credible Cycling],” the Dutchman said. “Maybe he’s going to win the Giro and then a few weeks later he loses the title. It’s not good for anyone, but I can’t change it.”

Mind you, focus is not usually Froome’s weak suit. The Briton, 32, has faced hostile crowds, particularly in France, and come through with flying colours.

If Froome does do it, he would become the first since Bernard Hinault in 1982-83, and only the third man in history after Hinault and Eddy Merckx, to win a “Tiger Slam” of grand tours; to be reigning champion of the tours of France, Spain and Italy at the same time.

Friday’s opening stage is a 9.7 kilometre individual time trial around Jerusalem.