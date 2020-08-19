Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Ineos' Tour de France line-up

Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have both missed out on selection for this year’s race, which begins in Nice a week on Saturday.

Froome, the four-times champion, and Thomas, who became the first Welshman to win the Tour in 2018 and finished runner-up last year, will instead target the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d’Italia respectively.

Reigning Tour de France champion Egan Bernal will lead Ineos Grenadiers - as they have been renamed - in France, with last year’s Giro winner Richard Carapaz drafted in to act as a second protected rider.

Andrey Amador , Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe, Pavel Sivakov and Dylan van Baarle complete the line-up.

Ineos principal Sir Dave Brailsford has a reputation for pragmatism rather than sentiment when it comes to these big selection calls. Brailsford denied Bradley Wiggins the chance to defend his Tour title in 2013, or ride on home roads in 2014, instead backing Froome. And he has been true to form again here.

Froome has battled his way back from a career-threatening injury suffered at last year’s Criterium du Dauphine and even his presence in France would have completed a remarkable comeback. The 35 year-old, who joins Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of the season, had been hoping to go for a record-equalling fifth Tour win this year. He will now have to try to do that with his new team next year, at the age of 36.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been virtually an ever-present in the team’s Tour line-ups, only missing out in 2012 when he targeted (and won) the Olympic team pursuit title instead.

The truth is, though, the signs had been there. The World Tour, the highest rung of professional cycling, recommenced at the start of August, and while Bernal, Ineos’ young Colombian, has looked in decent nick, winning the Route d’Occitanie and finishing second at the Tour de l’Ain, Froome and Thomas have been noticeably off the pace.

Both riders expressed optimism that they could build form in time for the Tour, but by bringing in Carapaz and dispensing with the services of his two most experienced and successful grand tour riders, Brailsford has shown typical ruthlessness as he attempts to give his team the best possible chance of winning the race again.

Explaining the selections, Brailsford said: “I am very proud that we have several current, and I am sure future, Grand Tour champions in the team. Selecting the right leader in the right race with the right support team is critical and has meant we have had to analyse all the latest information to make sure we are in the best position possible to optimise our performances in the coming months.

“Egan will once again target the yellow jersey in France and we are very excited to give last year’s Giro winner, Richard Carapaz, his debut in this year’s Tour also.

“Geraint will target the Giro and take on the opportunity to double up his Tour de France win with another Grand Tour title, with the aim of being the first Welshman to win it.

“In turn, Chris Froome will target the Vuelta. Chris is a legend of our sport, a true champion who has demonstrated incredible grit and determination to come back from his crash last year. We want to support him to compete for another Grand Tour title and the Vuelta gives him that little bit more time to continue his progress to the top level.”

