Chris Froome — Chris Froome dropped and loses over eight minutes on stage one at Volta a Catalunya - GETTY IMAGES

Monday March 22 — Calella to Calella, 178.4km

Chris Froome endured a chastening day on Monday when the four-time Tour de France winner was dropped on the final climb of the first stage at the Volta a Catalunya, before rolling over the finishing line 8min 30sec behind the winner and 8min 14sec adrift of the main contenders.

Competing in his second race for Israel Start-up Nation following his move from Ineos Grenadiers, Froome, 35, told reporters on Monday he had just returned from an altitude camp and was not expecting to be challenging in Spain, but was "hoping to see some progression".

During last month's UAE Tour, Froome laboured before finishing 22 minutes behind Tadej Pogacar leaving many questioning his ability to win a record-equalling fifth Tour. Following a career-threatening crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, Froome has struggled to regain the form that made him the most successful grand tour rider of his generation.

The latest setback for Froome came as Spanish team Movistar put riders on the front of the peloton on the category one Port de Santa Fe del Montseny climb. As the pace increased a number of fastmen, including Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), were dropped, as was Froome who lost contact shortly beyond the summit of the relatively benign looking climb.

Chris Froome looks like he's struggling this afternoon 😰#VoltaCatalunya100 pic.twitter.com/VtGIwMpWLu — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 22, 2021

Andreas Kron, meanwhile, took the biggest prize of his career when he outmuscled Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez to win a sprint finish from a four-man break at the end of a hilly stage in the week-long race.

Story continues

Kron, a first-year neo-pro with Lotto-Soudal, had previously won just one race at the Tour de Luxembourg, however the 22-year-old announced himself by beating Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), 37, while Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) was third, Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth.

Geraint Thomas, who is riding as part of a strong looking seven-man Ineos Grenadiers team, featuring Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, Adam Yates, Rohan Dennis, Jonathan Castroviejo and Luke Rowe, finished safely in the bunch and goes into Tuesday's time trial on the same time as the bulk of the general classification contenders, 26sec adrift of Kron.

Volta a Catalunya — selected standings after stage one