Chris Froome defends new Team Ineos deal saying 'there’s definitely double standards' in sports sponsorship

Chris Froome hit out at “double standards” in sport as Team Sky’s big relaunch as Team Ineos on Wednesday became predictably overshadowed by questions over their decision to partner with a petrochemicals company.

Froome was speaking at the unveiling of the Team Ineos kit – a burgundy and black number – ahead of Thursday’s first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire from Doncaster to Selby. And the four-time Tour de France champion said it was unfair to push him or his team-mates for answers regarding the ethical appropriateness of their team’s backers unless those questions were also put to other athletes, or broadcasters.

“Personally, [I think] unless you’re going to ask every anchorman on every news channel about the people who pay for advertising on their shows, then there’s definitely double standards,” Froome said. “If you can ask so much of certain sportspeople and not others – especially when there are other energy companies in the peloton and not a word is said to those teams or riders – then I don’t think it is fair.”

Whether fair or not, the line of questioning was inevitable.

Thousands of anti-fracking protesters have threatened to turn up at this week’s race to protest Ineos’s sudden involvement in cycling. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company owns licences to drill in a number of locations which will be used at the Yorkshire race this year.

Indeed, such was the desire to keep those protesters at bay that the venue for the launch – a remote location in the Yorkshire Dales – was kept secret until the last minute, even from those attending. That precaution did the trick, with no sign of protesters at the Fountaine Inn in Linton, just north of Skipton. But from the moment Brailsford and Ratcliffe stepped off the latter’s helicopter in a nearby field it was clear they weren’t going to dodge the inevitable questions.

Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man with an estimated fortune north of £21 billion, tried to say he was there to “talk about cycling” but was unable to do so for long. He ended up dismissing groups such as Frack Free United – which says it has distributed 15,000 masks of his face this week, complete with devil’s horns – as “ignorant”, describing them as a “noisy, minuscule minority”.

Brailsford, meanwhile, denied that his team had sacrificed principles for cash, with Ineos expected to increase the team’s budget, which is already the biggest in the sport at around £35 million.

Last year Team Sky turned up at the Tour de France with Ocean Rescue on their jerseys, stating a wish to reduce their use of single plastics. Ineos is one of the biggest plastics producers in Europe.

Brailsford said the team’s ethos had not changed, and he was “comfortable” with Ineos as the team’s new owner. “If anybody can do anything about [cutting down on single-use plastics], it’s these guys,” he said. “Sky made everyone aware with Pass On Plastic and Ocean Rescue and we’re not giving up on that.

“But where Sky raised the awareness Jim and the team are the guys who can do something about it. If anything it’s a step in the right direction.”

Brailsford described the day as a “momentous” one for the team and for cycling, with both he and Ratcliffe saying they wanted to inspire a new generation of cyclists. Asked by Telegraph Sport whether that might mean a women’s team in the future, Brailsford said his focus now was on completing a successful 2019 season. But he did not rule it out.

“Over the next few weeks and months, I am sure we will discuss our future directions and opportunities. Within that lie a whole host of opportunities. We will sit down and discuss. I am not averse to it [a women’s team] though.”

A spokesperson for Ineos, meanwhile, said the company had hired “independent people” to do due diligence on Team Sky and were satisfied that the controversies of the past few years were nothing to be concerned about.

“Clearly we were not ignorant of that,” Ratcliffe said. “We did think about it. We looked at the processes in Team Sky that prevent bad behaviour. I think they’re as good as they get.

“I have no interest in using methods to enhance performance that you shouldn’t use. I have no interest in that. I have no problem with marginal gains: better bearings, better chain links or better aerodynamics. That’s clever stuff, that’s fine. That’s all Formula 1 stuff.

“But I’ve got absolutely no interest in cheating. That’s not my game. But I think the sport is in a different place [these days]. The science is that much better – in terms of the testing.”