Chris Froome to be declared 2011 Vuelta a Espana winner after Juan Jose Cobo excluded for doping

Chris Froome won the 2017 Vuelta a Espana but has now been awarded the 2011 title after Juan Jose Cobo has been excluded for doping - Velo

Chris Froome has been declared the winner of the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, according to reports in Spain.

The 34 year-old, who is not riding in this year’s Tour de France after breaking his leg, hip, elbow, sternum and vertebra in a serious crash at the Criterium du Dauphine on June 13, replaces Juan Jose Cobo who has been disqualified for doping.

Froome originally placed second in the race, ahead of Bradley Wiggins in third.

Cobo was found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation “based on abnormalities from 2009 and 2011 detected in his Biological Passport”.

According to AS.es, the Spaniard decided against appealing “a three-year period of ineligibility” imposed on him by cycling’s world governing body.

Although there has been no official confirmation as yet, the UCI already lists Froome as the winner on its result page.

If confirmed it will be Froome’s seventh grand tour win and his second Vuelta a Espana title, to add to his four Tour wins and his Giro d’Italia crown.

It also means Froome replaces Wiggins as the first British man to win a grand tour since his 2011 Vuelta victory predates Wiggins’s 2012 Tour triumph. Wiggins has been promoted to second in the 2011 Vuelta, with Bauke Mollema third.