Chris Froome to miss Tour de France after Ineos rider crashes out of Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome to miss Tour de France after Ineos rider crashes during warm-up at Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome will miss this year's Tour de France after the Ineos rider was forced to abandon the Critérium du Dauphiné following a crash ahead of Wednesday's stage four time trial.

Froome, who was using the eight-day race as preparation for next month's Tour de France, crashed heavily ahead of the 26.1km time trial in Roanne, with some reports saying he had sustained a fracture.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Froome, who had hoped to be targeting a record-equaling fifth Tour title, was eighth on general classification, 24sec behind race leader Dylan Teuns.

However, shortly after the incident Sir Dave Brailsford, team principal at Ineos, told French television that it was 'pretty clear' Froome would not be on the starting line in Brussels, Belgium, when the Tour starts on July 6.

“He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed,” Brailsford said. “He hit a wall. It’s a very serious accident. Clearly, he won’t be at the start of the Tour de France. It’ll take quite a long time before he races again.”

Froome's initial withdrawal from the Critérium du Dauphiné was confirmed by his team who tweeted: "Team Ineos can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné today.

"He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course."

Meanwhile, Marianne Vos has abandoned the Women's Tour after the CCC-Liv rider who won Tuesday's stage two to take the overall lead, crashed during Wednesday's third stage.