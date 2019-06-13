Chris Froome may be awarded historic seventh grand tour title from intensive care bed

Chris Froome's total grand tour wins could now number seven - PA

Chris Froome may have won his seventh grand tour title from his hospital bed. Twenty-four hours after the horror crash at the Criterium du Dauphine which has left the British rider in intensive care with fractures to his femur, ribs and elbow, it has emerged that the winner of the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, Juan Jose Cobo, has been disqualified for doping. Froome originally finished second in that race.

Cobo has one month to appeal the verdict. But if the decision stands, Froome will not only have won his seventh grand tour, he would become the first British man to win any grand tour since his Vuelta victory would predate Sir Bradley Wiggins’s 2012 Tour de France triumph. Wiggins, incidentally, would be promoted from third to second in that 2011 race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The UCI, cycling’s world governing body, released a statement saying that Cobo had been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation “based on abnormalities from 2009 and 2011 detected in his Biological Passport”.

It added that it had imposed “a three-year period of ineligibility on the rider” and that Cobo had one month to appeal the verdict. “At this stage of the procedure, the UCI will not make any further comments,” the statement read.

Quite why it has taken the UCI eight years to reach a verdict in the Cobo case is unclear. But either way it is an extraordinary development, coming just 24hrs after Froome’s horrific accident.

Many feared the 34 year-old’s career might be over. Certainly that his grand tour-winning days were behind him. It took less him less than a day.