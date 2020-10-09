Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit to call Broncos-Patriots

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the NFL schedule shuffled and that means broadcast teams also are mixed.

The Denver Broncos’ game with the New England Patriots will be shown on ESPN, which lands another doubleheader as it also has Los Angeles Chargers-New Orleans Saints.

The network is taking the opportunity to have its No. 1 college football team do another NFL game. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were called upon in Week 1, also.

ESPN will have Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with reporter Laura Rutledge for the Patriots-Broncos game at 5 p.m. Monday, according to sources. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 9, 2020





Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will still do Miami-Clemson on ABC Saturday. Then, their entire crew, including producer Bill Bonnell & director Derek Mobley, will travel to Foxboro. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 9, 2020



