Chris Fowler excited for return of Penn State’s whiteout vs. Auburn

Every college football fan should have a bucket list of experiences they want to have at least once in their life. A Penn State whiteout should be among the highlighted bucket list items.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler knows just how special a whiteout atmosphere is. So once the word broke that Penn State was bringing back the whiteout for this season’s first-ever regular-season meeting with Auburn, you knew Fowler was going to get some goosebumps. Fowler will be in the broadcast booth in Beaver Stadium to call the action on ABC’s primetime nationally televised game against the SEC program.

Needless to say, Fowler is looking forward to it.

CANNOT WAIT. @AuburnFootball is @PennStateFball opponent for the return of #whiteout on 9/18/21 on abc. Typically it rotates between @OhioStateFB and @UMichFootball but this is a cool wrinkle. As electric as it gets! pic.twitter.com/53qcRxecIb — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) July 23, 2021

Penn State released their schedule of themes for each home game this season, with the stadium-wide Whiteout the highlight of the season for the Nittany Lions. As Fowler noted, the whiteout is typically used for the alternating home games against Michigan and Ohio State every year. But the big game atmosphere in Week 3 with the national spotlight is too much to pass up, especially after missing out on the whiteout game last season.

It should be noted that Penn State will also have a student section whiteout for the home game against Michigan later in the year, although there is nothing stopping other fans attending the game from joining in the whiteout fun (expect a stadium-wide whiteout for the game anyway).

We know Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is looking forward to his trip to Beaver Stadium. And we know Fowler is too.

