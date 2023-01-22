Chris Foerster explains meetings that drive 49ers receivers to block well

Foerster explains meetings that drive 49ers WRs to block well originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chris Foerster and the 49ers know how important it is for players to do their part on offense, even if they aren't the ones featured on a specific play.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Foerster, the 49ers' offensive line coach and run game coordinator, explained how wide receivers blocking for the primary target could help fire up a team on any given play.

"It's really cool when everybody buys in and does what they're supposed to do," Foerster said. "Sometimes, you hit it right, might have been a bust on their part, it doesn't matter.

"It shows up good, and then everybody says, 'Hey look, if I do my part, it's a big play, keeps us on the field, gives everybody a chance, gives a receiver a chance to catch another pass, a running back to get another run.' Whatever it is, it all ties together. It's a cool process."

Perhaps the best example was during the 49ers' 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. During plays in which Brandon Aiyuk was not the primary target receiver, he often was used as the blocker.

This tactic was effective, as 40 yards of Deebo Samuel's game-clinching touchdown and 50 yards of Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard first-quarter run were predicated on Aiyuk successfully blocking out Seahawks defenders.

Foerster notes that a run accountability meeting is scheduled every Friday and these meetings allow the team to bond a become a more cohesive unit, both on the field and off it.

"We're real fortunate right now and, yeah, obviously there is a lot of ribbing when you get out good, you don't want to get called out good too much, and when it is bad, they do rally around each other," Foerster said. "It's a good group.

He adds that by having the group come together and see where they need to improve as a collective unit, the team is more successful when it comes to off-the-field development.



"I think that as a lot of good teams that you're on ... but guys like working together to help each other get better. They all see the benefit," Foerster continued. "They've all pulled together to get this far in the season, so at this point, it doesn't benefit anybody to really be working independently or things like that.

"Everybody at this point just realizes that if we just keep building and working together, we can do something special."

The 49ers certainly have a chance to "do something special," as evidenced by Aiyuk's selfless plays against the Seahawks.

If San Francisco's receivers continue to block well against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, perhaps the 49ers' good chemistry can lead to Super Bowl LVII.

