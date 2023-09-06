Chris Eubank Jr’s coach charged after airport arrest following gun incident

Chris Eubank Jr’s coach was reportedly arrested at Manchester Airport on Sunday after a gun was found in his suitcase.

Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, who guided Eubank Jr to a stoppage win over Liam Smith on Saturday, is said to have been detained by armed police after a scan of his checked-in luggage revealed the presence of a firearm.

The American, 53, was due to fly from Manchester – where Eubank Jr beat Smith at the AO Arena – to Atlanta.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: “At around 10.45 am on Sunday 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

“After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized.

“Subsequently, a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm and remains in custody for further questioning.”

The Independent has approached Eubank Jr’s team for comment.

Eubank Jr’s win against Smith, which came eight months after the latter beat Eubank Jr via TKO, marked McIntyre’s first time teaming with the Brighton middleweight.

Former boxer McIntyre also coaches Terence Crawford, who is seen by many as the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

The unbeaten Crawford produced a masterclass against Errol Spence Jr in July, handing his fellow American his first professional loss to become undisputed welterweight champion.

The southpaws are expected to clash again later this year or early next year, after Spence Jr triggered a rematch clause last week.