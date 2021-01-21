Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa out vs. Oregon State due to COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 4-1) will be shorthanded for its rivalry game against Oregon State (7-5, 3-3) this weekend.

Head coach Dana Altman announced Thursday afternoon Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Will Richardson remains out while recovering from left thumb surgery.

The Oregon Ducks basketball program needed to temporarily suspend basketball activities due to COVID-19 before announcing it had resumed normal basketball activities this week. The Arizona road trip and a home game against UCLA needed to be rescheduled due to the pause.

Saturday's game against Oregon State will be the first Ducks games since the pause on basketball activities.

Duarte and Figueroa have been two of Oregon's best players all season averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds. That will be nearly 29 points of offensive production Oregon will need to replace. Expect senior Eugene Omoruyi to see even more usage than normal.

Altman delivered some good news though also saying freshman Jalen Terry will be available who hasn't played since December 19th against Portland.