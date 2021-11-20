Chris Duarte with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets
Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/19/2021
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he didn't think big man Isaiah Stewart would face discipline after a fracas in which LeBron James hit Stewart in face.
LeBron James should be suspended for a game, but Isaiah Stewart should miss multiple games, Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN's First Take
LeBron James tried to de-escalate tension, so will likely receive a one-game ban. Isaiah Stewart's ban will be longer since he couldn't be placated.
See the scuffle that erupted between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons involving LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis: "Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy." Says that the moment he realized he had clocked Stewart, LeBron was trying to apologize and say "my bad." Once Stewart was charging, AD says "I don't know what he ...
Jordan Poole and Kevin Durant are the only two Warriors players to have ever achieved this unique stat line.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
Gonzaga maintained the top spot in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll with UCLA, Kansas, Purdue and Baylor completing the top five.
The destination is the summer pro-am run by former NBA star Jamal Crawford. “It was unreal to see a unicorn in real life!” Crawford tweeted in August. “Chet Holmgren is special.” Fast-forward three months and as much as top-ranked Gonzaga might be downplaying all the “unicorn” talk, it’s clear Holmgren is a special talent unlike any that’s come through the Bulldogs’ program.
Chris Chiozza will never forget his 26th birthday.
LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are ejected after a bloody brawl during the Lakers vs Pistons game, the Bills and Titans suffer gigantic upsets, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott put up shocking performances in the Cowboys vs Chiefs game, the Chargers survive a late Steelers surge in L.A., the Bears blow a huge opportunity against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens and more in-season firings hit the head coaching ranks. Plus, check out the latest controversial taunting penalty and which player turned out a historic performance in one of the most surprising games of the season.
Lakers' LeBron James and Pistons' Isaiah Stewart were ejected after an altercation in which James struck Stewart in the face and Stewart lashed out.
The Yankees announced they have traded Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
Behind Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the Warriors cruised to another win at Chase Center.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Dan Mullen’s firing at Florida, and debate which coaches would be good candidates to replace Mullen as the head of the Gators.
One iconic Eagles fan turned into an Internet-dominating meme on Sunday, and she explained what happened in her own words after the win. By Adam Hermann
What Happened: The Los Angeles Lakers came to Detroit to play the Pistons Sunday night. Fans who came to see LeBron James would not be able to see him finish the game. With 9:18 left in the third quarter, James elbowed Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons center, after a Jerami Grant free throw. The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021 Stewart, who was bleeding f
Kings general manager Monte McNair explained why he decided to fire coach Luke Walton after just 17 games.
Mama said there'd be days like this, even if she had no idea she would play a key role in another Detroit Lions loss.
Who is the likely front-runner for the 2022 award? The state's top-ranked senior (Jalen Washington) is out for the year, so the race is wide open.