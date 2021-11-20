Chris Duarte with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets

Yahoo Sports Videos

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are ejected after a bloody brawl during the Lakers vs Pistons game, the Bills and Titans suffer gigantic upsets, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott put up shocking performances in the Cowboys vs Chiefs game, the Chargers survive a late Steelers surge in L.A., the Bears blow a huge opportunity against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens and more in-season firings hit the head coaching ranks. Plus, check out the latest controversial taunting penalty and which player turned out a historic performance in one of the most surprising games of the season.