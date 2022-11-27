Chris Doering announces top six teams following Tennessee-Vanderbilt game
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Following Week 13 games, former Florida player Chris Doering announced his top six teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.” Doering’s top six teams are listed below.
Georgia
Michigan
TCU
USC
Tennessee
Alabama
