Chris Davies: Tottenham reject Swansea approach for Ange Postecoglou assistant

Tottenham have rejected an approach from Swansea for Ange Postecoglou's senior assistant coach Chris Davies.

Davies has emerged as a leading contender for the Swansea job after the Championship club sacked Michael Duff.

The 38-year-old joined Spurs in the summer when Postecoglou was appointed.

He was close to getting the Swansea job in the summer before they appointed Duff and Postecoglou is desperate not to lose a key member of his backroom team.

Davies, a former Wales Under-19 player whose career was cut short by injury, spent more than four years working alongside Brendan Rodgers at Leicester, having been on his staff at Celtic, Liverpool and Swansea.

Swansea, who are 18th in the Championship, have identified Davies as a target because he is committed to playing possession-based football.

Their chairman Andy Coleman is to expected begin meeting potential new managers this week.

More to follow