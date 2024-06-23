Chris Cortez injury updates: Texas A&M pitcher pulled from College World Series Game 2 vs Tennessee

Texas A&M baseball continues to be plagued by the injury bug.

And the Aggies' latest victim of it is reliever Chris Cortez.

Cortez, who came in relief for Zane Badmaev in the second inning, exited Game 2 of the College World Series championship series vs. No. 1 Tennessee with one of the Texas A&M trainers in the top of the sixth inning.

Chris Cortez injury updates

Prior to exiting the game, ESPN cameras showed Cortez favoring his throwing arm after issuing a one-out walk to Gannon Peebles which prompted a visit from the trainer.

Now while Cortez left the game with the trainer, it is worth noting that his injury appears to be more of an arm fatigue situation than anything else.

Kaiden Wilson replaced Cortez on the mound, who struck out seven across 4 1/3 innings pitched Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Wilson got the Aggies out of the inning after inheriting runners on first and second with an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

