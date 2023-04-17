Chris Conley signs 49ers one-year contract, joins wide receiver battle

Veteran WR Conley signs with 49ers, joins position battle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Eight-year NFL veteran wide receiver Chris Conley signed a non-guaranteed one-year contract with the 49ers on Monday, joining the competition for a regular-season roster spot..

A third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, Conley also has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He has appeared in 109 games with 63 starts. His career stats consist of 217 receptions for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Conley (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) split time last season with Houston and Tennessee. He caught a combined four passes for 46 yards while appearing in nine games during the 2022 season.

Also, wide receiver Jauan Jennings signed a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent to be allowed to participate in the opening of the 49ers’ official offseason program. Jennings had career highs with 35 catches for 416 yards. He had one touchdown reception after producing five scores in 2021.

Conley joins a competition among 49ers wide receivers for roster spots and playing time behind starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud were the next receivers on the team’s depth chart last season.

The other receivers currently on the team’s 90-man offseason roster are Danny Gray, a third-round draft pick last year, Tay Martin and Dazz Newsome.

The 49ers also announced the signing of veteran defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year contract. Hyder agreed to terms last week.

