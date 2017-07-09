Has Chris Chelios returned to the Red Wings?

It was reported last month that the Detroit Red Wings and Chris Chelios parted ways, as the assistant coach pursued a potential opportunity with the NHL Players’ Association.

Based on reports this weekend, it appears Chelios is back with the Red Wings, reportedly spotted at the club’s development camp in Traverse City.

“Basically I took a leave of absence,” Chelios told Bob Duff of HockeyBuzz. “They call it a termination, which is kind of a harsh word. But I took a leave of absence so I could talk to the PA, talk to players and see if there’s anything that might be able to find something I might want to do.

“Not that I’m not happy, I love working with Blash (Detroit coach Jeff Blashill) and the Wings here. I just wanted to see. Good players were reaching out to me, so I had to resign so it wasn’t a conflict.”

Chelios is currently listed on the Red Wings website as an assistant coach.

Per MLive.com in June, Chelios’ plan was to return to the Red Wings as a part-time assistant coach if it didn’t work out with the players’ union.

“I had a great relationship with Don Fehr,” Chelios said at the time. “It would be great to sit down and talk with him. If this doesn’t work out I have every intention of coming back to the Wings. I’m just going through the process with Don Fehr to see if there’s any role and if it appeals to me.”



