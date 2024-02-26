Chris Chelios, family admires his No. 7 jersey rise to the United Center rafters

After a long-winded speech filled with tremendous stories and heartfelt messages, the Blackhawks raised Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey into the United Center rafters.

Watch Chelios and his family admire the jerseys heading up the rafters.

Chelios is the ninth player in Blackhawks history to have his number retired by the organization. He joins Glenn Hall (No. 1), Pierre Pilote (No. 3), Keith Magnuson (No. 3), Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18), Stan Mikita (No. 21), Tony Esposito (No. 35) and Marian Hossa (No. 81).

In 664 games with the Blackhawks, Chelios scored 92 goals, notched 395 assists and finished with a +120 plus mins in his Chicago career. While with the Hawks, he earned five All-Star nods and two Norris Trophies.

