Chris Cenac Jr. transferring from Isidore Newman to Link Academy

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Newman five-star forward, Chris Cenac Junior, announced on social media today that he will continue his high school basketball career at Link Academy.

In the announcement Cenac said, “After careful consideration with my family, this was the best decision for me to continue my development. Thank you God!”

The 6’10 forward is considered a top-ten talent in the class of 2025. Cenac is fresh off a junior campaign where he led the Greenies to their third consecutive state championship.

Chris Cenac Jr. posted 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks in Newman’s win over University Lab in the Division III Select state final and was named Most Outstanding Player.

Link Academy is located in Branson, Missouri and won the 2023 Men’s GEICO National Championship with former Eleanor McMain star Corey Chest on the roster.

