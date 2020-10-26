Chris Carson week to week with mid-foot sprain

An MRI on the foot of Seahawks running back Chris Carson revealed a mid-foot sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Carson is considered week to week, which, Rapoport adds, “is an indication he’ll miss some time.”

The Seahawks have the 49ers, Bills and Rams in their next three games.

Carson played only 15 snaps Sunday night before leaving with his injury. Carlos Hyde failed to pick up a needed 2 yards on third down with 1:42 left in regulation, forcing the Seahawks to punt. The Cardinals drove for the tying field goal and won in overtime.

Carson ran five times for 34 yards before getting hurt. Hyde had 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown to lead the team’s running backs in Carson’s absence.

Carson has 323 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season.

