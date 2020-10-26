Chris Carson suffers ankle injury, begins second half on Seahawks sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Chris Carson remains out of the Seahawks Week 7 primetime matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Carson suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and is questionable to return.

He stayed on the sideline for Seattle's first possession of the third quarter.

Carlos Hyde is the Seahawks lead back with Carson on the shelf. Hyde scored on a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Seattle is lucky to have Hyde back after the veteran missed two games with a shoulder injury.

Carson left the game with 34 yards on five carries. He also caught one pass for seven yards.

Seattle currently leads Arizona, 27-17.