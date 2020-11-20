Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin and Ethan Pocic to return for Seahawks in Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks claimed their signature victory of the season thus far on Thursday night with a 28-21 win over the Cardinals. It was Seattle's most complete performance of the season as the defense came up with clutch stops, including one in the final minute of the game.

Seattle will now enjoy a semi-bye weekend with three days off before returning for a bonus Monday. That's when the Seahawks will begin preparations for a matchup against the Eagles in Week 12. Pete Carroll provided some promising injury updates on Friday morning, indicating that reinforcements are on the way.

Here's a full rundown.

-- Chris Carson (foot) will return in Philadelphia. He and Carlos Hyde will once again split duties with the Seahawks backfield nearing full strength. Rashaad Penny should begin practicing in the next week or two, but it would be a few weeks after that before he made his in-game return.

-- Ethan Pocic (concussion) will also return in Week 12. That will allow Damien Lewis to return to right guard. He played admirably in place of Pocic and Kyle Fuller (ankle). Lewis had never taken a snap at center until last week. Carroll estimated he only took 15 practice reps, though. Lewis then had two walkthroughs this week to get ready for the Cardinals. It was a pretty unbelievable feat as Carroll said Lewis "exceeded expectations" vs. the Cardinals.

-- Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) is the final name ready to return to action. It will be interesting to see what Seattle does with D.J. Reed upon Griffin's return. Will he start at right corner in place of Tre Flowers? Will he split reps at nickel with Ugo Amadi? Reed's versatility has been huge for Seattle in light of all the injuries in the secondary, but now he might be the odd-man out with guys getting healthy. The Seahawks will likely try to get creative in order to carve out some sort of role for him.

Story continues

-- Second-round edge rusher Darrell Taylor (shin/knee) will have his practice window opened this week, which is huge news for Seattle. The Seahawks coveted Taylor in the draft, so much so that they traded up to get him in the second round. Taylor will likely need a few weeks of practice before he's activated, but he could prove to be a vital piece of Seattle's stretch run. His return could further reduce Benson Mayowa's role. Mayowa played just 18 snaps against the Cardinals.

-- The news wasn't all good. Greg Olsen will miss 4-6 weeks with a ruptured fascia in his foot. Seattle is lucky to have depth at tight end to mitigate that loss. Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister will see increased roles with Colby Parkinson likely to be active moving forward now as well.

-- Brandon Shell is also likely to miss time with a high-ankle sprain. Cedric Ogbuehi is likely to replace him in the lineup at right tackle. Jamarco Jones is also a candidate to get reps there.