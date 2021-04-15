Chris Carson says Rashaad Penny and Russell Wilson were the “biggest recruiters” on return to Seattle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Warner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chris Carson says Rashaad Penny and Russell Wilson were the “biggest recruiters” on return to Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The biggest question for the Seattle Seahawks heading into the offseason was surrounding one area of the offensive that needed to be addressed:

Who was going to be the running back for the Seahawks next season?

Thankfully, the Seahawks made sure to take care of that issue last month by re-signing running back Chris Carson to a two-year deal.

The Seahawks got their man back.

And it is in large part to the help of Russell Wilson and Rasheed Penny being in Carson’s ear during free agency.

On Thursday, Carson spoke to the media since being re-signed by the Seahawks.

During his presser, Carson spoke about how he had many offers on the table from other teams.

But as he continued to talk with his family about the process, he knew Seattle would be the best spot for him to be in.

“It was a right feel,” Carson said. “I prayed about it, me and my family talked about it, and we just knew Seattle was the right fit.”

During free agency, it is pretty common for teammates to try and sway you to come back during the process.

So of course it would be weird for Wilson to try and not convince him to come back.

And as expected, he did just that.

“He was definitely in my ear,” Carson said. “We talked about it before the season, thinking it might be the last time we play with each other. But he definitely was in my ear this entire offseason.”

And it wasn’t just Wilson in his ear, as Carson continued on and said that Penny was the other big voice in recruiting him to make his way back to Seattle.

I mean, besides Russ, Rasheed (Penny) was the other big recruiter to try and bring me back,” Said Cason.  “Everyone knows he is like a brother to me. If we can stay healthy and everything like that, we can be one of the top rushing duo’s in the league. We both bring a different feel to the game, different attributes that accompany each other so well. 

I just feel like his limit is ridiculous once he starts getting his feet wet again. I think it’s going to be something special.

Chris Carson

Carson is coming back to a better offensive line with the addition of Gabe Jackson being picked up in the offseason, as well as having Tyler Lockett being extended and DK Metcalf getting better every year.

It also helps that the defensive for Seattle is looking to be much more improved with Dunlap coming back and the recent addition of Aldon Smith.

Either way, Carson was a big piece that Seattle was looking to make sure he returned. And they got their man back.

Out of everyone, Wilson must to be the happiest to have a familiar face in the backfield.

Will see how the offensive looks with Shane Waldron running it once the NFL season gets going again.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Seahawks sign former Cowboys DE Aldon Smith to 1-year contract

    Aldon Smith is headed to Seattle after a career resurgence in Dallas during the 2020 season.

  • Former Dallas Cowboys player signs with another team

    The Seahawks tried to acquire Aldon Smith before the trade deadline last season, but they were rebuffed by the Cowboys. Now, they get him for free.

  • Ring of Honor looks to thrive after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic

    A year and a month since the decision to shut the doors amid the pandemic, Ring of Honor has emerged with a focus on growing its brand

  • OG Anunoby takes credit for Gary Trent Jr.’s eye-catching outfit

    Did OG Anunoby put Gary Trent Jr. on silk?

  • Seahawks make defensive end Aldon Smith signing official

    The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced the signing of free-agent defensive end Aldon Smith to the roster.

  • Arizona taps Gonzaga's Lloyd to lead men's basketball team

    Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its men's basketball coach. The school said Wednesday that Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years on April 7 amid an NCAA infractions investigation.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement after irregular heartbeat diagnosis

    LaMarcus Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and played 14-plus seasons in the league.

  • 'The Circle' Doesn't Actually Film in Chicago. Here's Why.

    Who can we trust, if not Netflix?

  • San Francisco has money and a new plan to tackle homelessness. Will it finally change things?

    Mayor London Breed tells the Guardian the city is ramping up efforts to expand supportive housing for homeless people Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco on 18 April 2020. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter San Francisco is poised to see a marked increase in funding and resources to address homelessness in the city, with local officials hopeful that the efforts will become a turning point in a longstanding crisis. “We want to make sure that we get people off the streets into a safe, affordable place to call home. And we’re in a good place to do that,” the San Francisco mayor, London Breed, told the Guardian. In a city of stark wealth disparities, where new tech millionaires frequently sidestep homeless encampments on their way to patio brunches, homelessness has been among the most stubborn and politically fraught issues, one in which housed voices often overtake unhoused voices in quality-of-life complaints rather than actual solutions. Both the city and housing advocates agree that the new funding and resources provide an opportunity for change to truly take hold, but advocates warn that will only happen when authorities work with the population it is trying to reach. Homelessness in San Francisco exploded during the pandemic, with more tents than ever popping up and more people dying in the streets in the first few months of the Covid-19 crisis than in previous years. San Francisco met the emergency with efforts to house more homeless individuals. In a city with more than 8,000 homeless people at last count, 1,730 people are currently temporarily housed in hotel rooms and up to 260 people live at sanctioned encampments. From the hotel program, 204 additional people have transitioned into other housing options. The city wants to build on those efforts. Breed has drawn up a Homelessness Recovery Plan centered on expanding housing options for homeless people. The plan provides for 6,000 placements and would see the city acquire 1,500 new permanent supportive housing units by the end of 2023. The plan would also provide rental vouchers for people who were recently homeless and spend 3o% of their total income on rent, allowing them to find housing throughout the city and the Bay Area. A man directs homeless people to food donations outside the Glide Memorial Methodist church in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco on 20 March 2020. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Meanwhile, several funding sources are set to come through. Funds for homelessness services generated by a 2018 measure that taxes wealthy companies are finally available after lengthy litigation. The hotel room program that provided temporary housing for more than 2,200 individuals during the pandemic will be fully reimbursed by the federal government, and the state of California has made available funding to make some of that housing permanent. As San Francisco ramps up its efforts for supportive housing, however, it is taking a more aggressive stance against homeless encampments. “When we offer you an alternative to sleeping on the streets, we’re not going to let you be comfortable sleeping on the streets,” Breed said. “We’re not going to let you set up a tent and set up shop when we’re giving you a way out.” The mayor went on to point at the industrial areas under the freeway and underpasses in San Francisco, where encampments once abounded but have recently been cleared. “Things are changing,” she said. “We have reduced tents to pre-Covid times. We don’t have large encampments.” For many homeless people, though, the transition from an encampment to supportive housing isn’t always that easy, or clearcut. A San Francisco Public Press investigation found that nearly one in 10 of the city’s already existing supportive housing units sat empty, with Abigail Stewart-Kahn, the former interim director of the department of homelessness and supportive housing, placing the blame on individuals not accepting their placements. Breed told the Guardian that 15% of the people that city workers encounter encampments have hotel rooms, a number housing advocates have disputed. But Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, said there were many reasons why an individual would refuse a housing placement. It might not be wheelchair accessible. It might separate that person from a loved one. It might not allow a pet that became like that person’s family on the streets. “When representatives of the system say people are service-resistant, what it should be read as is a system failure,” she said. “The system is failing to adequately serve a person.” Linda Smith, 35, was allocated a hotel room at the end of November, grateful to have a place to shower and a bed in which to sleep. But the hotel has a 10pm curfew that she consistently has to miss if she wants to earn enough money making DoorDash deliveries. “I started working for DoorDash to get some kind of income to follow the steps to get permanent housing,” Smith said. “I tried to talk to my building manager about it and he said ‘nope, if you’re not back by 10 o’clock, you can’t get back in until 7 in the morning’. So what else can I do but pitch a tent?” Hotel rules prevented her from receiving visitors, she said. She missed her friends at her encampment, and her boyfriend, who couldn’t get a room. “I’m very thankful that I have a roof over my head and I have somewhere to get rest when it’s needed, but it’s not an encouraging environment,” Smith said. “They’re making it hard to live a normal life. Do you want me to have a job? Or do you want me to sit in my room all day and do nothing?” Smith frequently returned to the encampment where she previously lived to check on her boyfriend, Jay. Tents set up on a sidewalk in San Francisco on 21 November 2020. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP Jay died from an overdose in his tent in January. In the days before, he had seemed depressed and distant, Smith said. “He just felt like I was leaving him,” she said. Distraught, Smith spent the next few days crying uncontrollably in their tent. “I wasn’t even able to really keep track of time,” she said. “I was just in denial. It didn’t even settle in that I had lost my partner. I just felt like if I kept believing it wasn’t true, then it wouldn’t be true.” Smith was still in the tent when days later, a public works crew arrived to clear the encampment. “I hadn’t even gone through any of his things. I hadn’t gone through my tent. I was just stuck in disbelief,” Smith said. With the help of other encampment residents, Smith packed Jay’s belongings on to a roll-away cart, and was wheeling the cart away when the man in charge stopped her. “He goes, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, where are you going with that’?” Smith said. “I said, ‘I’m trying to get my stuff away so you can clean’. And he said you’re not taking that stuff away. It’s all going in the trash’.” The crew tore open her bags, she said, and threw everything into piles. “The whole time I’m hysterically crying, pleading with him, ‘please don’t do this, you don’t understand, I haven’t even had a chance to go through his things,’” Smith recalled. “And they just started throwing my belongings into the trash compactor.” Smith continued: “One guy even had the nerve to shout to me, ‘Lady, you have to stay off the dope’ as to why I was crying hysterically. No, I wasn’t crying hysterically because I was high on dope. I was crying hysterically because you were treating me like I was nothing and you’re acting like you’re enjoying it.” When asked about bad behavior during sweeps and how such bad behavior could lead to mistrust of the city and city services, Breed spoke highly of public works crews who had close relationships with homeless individuals and argued some unhoused people treat the public works crews poorly. “When someone says, ‘Oh, I don’t trust the city’ while we’re offering help, we can’t do anything about that.” We have an opportunity to really move the dial on homelessness Jennifer Friedenbach She was also insistent that encampment residents displaced by sweeps were offered housing. That’s not been the experience of every homeless individual affected by the sweeps. Brian Martin, 42, said he was never offered housing when he woke up to a crew slashing a knife through the tarp of his structure in March. Police officers handcuffed Martin and his tentmate while the crew took their belongings, he said, including an orthopedic leg brace he needs after six back surgeries and a cane. When he told them he needed his brace, “They told me shut my mouth,” he said. With the help of housing advocates, Martin was able to secure a temporary shelter bed. But he still can’t walk. “I limp my way around,” he said. Breed said she cannot celebrate any success while people still sleep on the streets. “When I see someone who is sleeping on the streets, whether I am mayor or not, I’m a human being. I feel really awful that this person is not able to walk into a room and sleep on a bed. My goal is to try to make that possible.” Friedenbach of the Coalition on Homelessness said she hoped that the city could meet this moment for change. “We have an opportunity to really move the dial on homelessness, but it’s going to take political leadership to really be committed to it,” she said. “It’s going to take developing relationships with people on the streets to keep track of them so when housing opens up, you can move them in. It’s going to take hard work driven by love and empathy. That has to come through on all levels.”

  • The Latest: Virus variants keep Ontario Hockey League idle

    Ontario’s minister of sport says it would be “irresponsible” to give the OK for the Ontario Hockey League to start its season right now. Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod said Thursday the province was days away from approving the OHL’s plan to return to play in late March when the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest in the province. The OHL is the only major junior league under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella that hasn't begun its season.

  • Watch Alex Verdugo make amazing game-winning diving catch for Red Sox

    Alex Verdugo helped the Red Sox extend their win streak to eight with an amazing game-winning diving catch for the final out.

  • Viasat (VSAT) Powers Panasonic Notebooks for Data Security

    Viasat's (VSAT) Eclypt technology protects data by integrating authentication, disk encryption and storage into tamper-resistant internal or portable hardware.

  • Mike Daniels reveals why he re-signed with Bengals — and it’s a good sign

    Cincinnati Bengals DL Mike Daniels has huge praise for head coach Zac Taylor.

  • Falcons agree to 1-year, $3 million deal with Cordarrelle Patterson

    The Falcons have agreed to a 1-year, $3 million deal with Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson was a first-team All-Pro returner in each of the last two seasons with the Bears. In his career, he's returned eight kickoffs for a TD and is second among active players in non-offensive TDs scored

  • a Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames

    (Calgary Flames) with a Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames, 04/13/2021

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers visited Disney World, and their to-do list included kissing at Magic Kingdom and eating Epcot snacks

    Speaking with Disney blog Chip and Company, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers also revealed their favorite Disney movies and songs.

  • UAE official says U.S. in driver's seat for stronger Iran deal

    President Joe Biden's negotiators should use leverage gained against Iran by the previous U.S. administration to reach a better nuclear deal with Tehran in talks in Vienna, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington said. The UAE and Saudi Arabia had supported former President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to quit the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers and reimpose harsh sanctions on their foe. "You (U.S.) are essentially in the driver's seat to get to a point to where we can address what I believe were shortcomings in JCPOA," envoy Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University's Hoover Institution on Wednesday, using an acronym for the deal.

  • Players on several NFL teams are boycotting offseason workouts because they want to keep working remotely during the summer

    NFL players from several NFL teams are boycotting offseason workouts, and it could create opportunities for younger unproven players.

  • Cops Almost Seized A Guy’s Ferrari 308 GTS On Accident

    It had been owned by someone infamous before…

  • ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Season 2 Trailer: Kaitlynn and Brody’s Split, Kristin Cavallari Returns

    The trailer for ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 dropped on Tuesday and teases Kristin Cavallari’s return. The trailer also shows Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter discussing their highly-publicized split, Justin ‘Bobby’ Brescia contemplating settling down, Spencer and Heidi Pratt getting emotional talking about expanding their family and Audrina Patridge revealing she and Brody locked lips. ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ returns May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.