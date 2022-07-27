Chris Carson saw numerous specialists but still couldn’t pass physical

The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson on Tuesday with a failed physical designation due to a neck injury he sustained last year. The team had waited patiently all offseason with the hopes that Carson would eventually recover.

“It’s a big disappointment,” general manager John Schneider said via the team’s press release. “We took it as long as we possibly could with him, he saw a number of specialists, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to pass our physical.”

Carson was sidelined early last season after the injury and was not able to return to finish the year. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carson will hold off making an official retirement statement for now in the hopes of a dramatic improvement in the future.

“He’s been an incredible pro, a guy who brings an amazing energy about him,” Schneider continued. “His running style is what we’ve always wanted here in Seattle. He’s the type of runner that the whole team feeds off of. The type of player defensive players get off the bench to watch him run—they can feel his energy.

“He’s the type of runner whose style affects the whole team, not just the offense.”

