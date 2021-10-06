Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed Tuesday’s practice with a neck injury.

Carson did not participate in Monday’s walk-through, but he was listed as “not injury related-resting veteran.”

He initially popped up on the injury report with a neck injury the week of the season opener but was a full participant for all three practices that week.

Carson, 27, played 23 snaps in Week 3 and 25 in Week 4. Alex Collins filled in during Sunday’s victory over the 49ers, playing 22 snaps and rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Carson’s 232 yards are the fewest he’s had through four games since a broken leg in Week 4 of his rookie season of 2017. He did not return that season, finishing with a career-low 208 yards on 49 carries.

Rookie receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) also did not practice Tuesday.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle), receiver DK Metcalf (foot) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap (toe) were limited.

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) was a full participant for the first time since his injury Sept. 19 against the Titans.

Chris Carson sat out Tuesday’s practice with neck injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk