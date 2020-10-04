Chris Carson returns to Dolphins game after concussion evaluation

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson made a surprise recovery this week to bounce back from a knee injury he sustained last Sunday in the team’s win over the Cowboys.

Now, after being evaluated for a concussion, Carson has returned to the Seahawks’ Week-4 matchup against the Dolphins in Miami to start the second half.

Carson appeared injured on a play late in the second quarter and was briefly tended to by trainers on the field before he was up and able to walk off under his own power.

After further evaluation, he has been cleared to play.

Coach Pete Carroll should be able to provide more information during his postgame press conference.

