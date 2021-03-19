The Seahawks are keeping Chris Carson.

The running back has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The deal contains a voidable third season to reduce Carson’s cap number this year, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Carson ranked 79th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents, one of the top running backs on the market.

Carson, 26, had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 before 681 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season. He also caught 37 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

The Seahawks made Carson a seventh-round choice in 2017, and he has rushed for 21 touchdowns and 3,270 yards.

Chris Carson returning to Seahawks on two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk