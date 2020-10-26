Chris Carson injury could mean Carlos Hyde revenge game against 49ers

Hyde could have revenge game vs. 49ers with Carson injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As if the 49ers' rivalry with the Seattle Seahawks isn't intense enough. It could crank up a few notches thanks to who might be Seattle's new starting running back.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Seahawks star running back Chris Carson sustained a mid-foot sprain Sunday in Seattle's overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and he's week-to-week.

Source: #Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who left the game early, had his MRI and it showed that he did have a mid-foot sprain. He’s week-to-week, an indication he’ll miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020

It's a real possibility Carson misses the Seahawks' game this upcoming Sunday against the 49ers in Seattle. That would make former 49ers running back Carlos Hyde the Seahawks' starting running back against his old team. Hyde already gave the 49ers some bulletin board material at the beginning of this month, too.

"Makes sense why they were always beating us, they're always playing at a high level," Hyde told reporters of his 49ers teams losing to the Seahawks.

The 49ers picked Hyde in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He lasted four seasons with the 49ers and never eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards. Hyde finished his 49ers career with 2,729 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Hyde only has played in four games. The Ohio State product has 125 rushing yards on 31 carries and has scored two touchdowns. Hyde rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries and scored one touchdown in Seattle's loss to Arizona.

After the 49ers' blowout win over the New England Patriots and the Seahawks' loss to the Cardinals, this Sunday just became a lot bigger for this rivalry. And Hyde's history only adds more spice to the matchup.

