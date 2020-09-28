Chris Carson injured by Trysten Hill on 'remarkably dirty' play originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While no fans were in attendance during Seattle's 38-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the whole nation was watching the game on television.

Many of which left the contest have two large takeaways: Russell Wilson is the MVP and Trysten Hill is a dirty player.

With 3:14 left in the contest, Hill tackled Chris Carson but rather than letting go after completing the play, Hill proceeded to do a "gator roll" and injured Seattle's starting running back.

This is the play that Chris Carson got hurt🤭🤭🤭 #SEAvsDAL

pic.twitter.com/PMwPqhn31i — Christopher Reiss (@ReissReport) September 27, 2020

Thankfully, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported that the injury isn't expected to be serious.

One injury sigh of relief for Seahawks --- hearing Chris Carson's injury isn't thought to be significant. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 28, 2020

While Carson isn't expected to have taken a serious hit, Trysten Hill's reputation did with many questioning the hit or downright calling his "gator roll" "remarkably dirty" such as NBC Sports NW Seahawks Insider Joe Fann.

Here's the play where Carson got hurt. Remarkably dirty from Trysten Hill. https://t.co/L7qvXQqO86 — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 27, 2020

Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill should be suspended for this. https://t.co/sRsX8xd4LE — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 27, 2020

This is one of the dirtiest plays I’ve seen in *any* sport in a long time.



*This* is how you end someone’s season.



I hope the league punishes (suspends) Trysten Hill swiftly. Thankfully Chris Carson walked off the field under his own power. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/Wnxj6uciJR — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) September 28, 2020

Some Seahawks are gonna see that replay and wants some words with Trysten Hill. That looked unnecessary to twist Chris' leg like that. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 27, 2020

That move by Trysten Hill twisting Chris Carson's leg like that will not be well received. — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) September 27, 2020

Former Oregon Ducks and Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz tweeted that Hill will need to be watching his back next week.

This dude has some hurt coming his way next week for this gator roll. We see it on film. pic.twitter.com/r0RcQuJlni — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 28, 2020

Former Dallas Cowboy Marcus Spears of ESPN agreed.

There’s a Code that usually exist between players in the league as much as we wanna win. This is a Code Breaker and Bullshit . https://t.co/crpxpJZtFZ — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 28, 2020

However, injuring Carson, Hill wasn't done. On Seattle's two-point conversion attempt, he roughed Russell Wilson with helmet-to-helmet contact.

First he tried to rip Chris Carson's leg off earlier in the drive, now another dirty play from #Cowboys Trysten Hill.pic.twitter.com/PGEmZPs8ir — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

Due to the flag, the Seahawks got another chance to go up seven points and converted it the next play.

Seattle would go on to win the game 38-31 leaving the field victors on the scoreboard and within the minds of the nation who now sees Hill for the dirty player he is.