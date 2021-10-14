Chris Carson, Bobby Wagner sit out practice Wednesday

Running back Chris Carson (neck) remained out of practice Wednesday as the Seahawks prepare to play their first game without Russell Wilson since 2011.

“He went through the walk-through (Wednesday morning), but I think that we will hold him out today and bring him back (Thursday) and see how he does,” coach Pete Carroll said before practice for Sunday night’s game at Pittsburgh.

Carson missed every practice last week and was inactive for the Week 5 game against the Rams.

He initially popped up on the injury report with a neck injury the week of the season opener but was a full participant for all three practices that week.

Carson, 27, played 23 snaps in Week 3 and 25 in Week 4.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee) and guard Damien Lewis (illness) joined Wilson (right middle finger) and Carson in sitting out practice.

Carroll said Wagner “banged” his knee in Thursday’s loss to the Rams.

