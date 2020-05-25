Chris Buescher takes 10th at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Chris Buescher rounded out the top 10 in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Buescher, his second of the year, added 27 points to his season total.

Buescher qualified in 19th position at 179.515 mph. The sixth-year driver has one career victory, with five top-five finishes and 13 results inside the top 10.

The tenth-place result on Sunday was the first time Buescher has cracked the top 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Prosper, Texas native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting six spots higher than his career mark of 25.5 and completing the race 12 places ahead of his 21.8 career average finish.

Buescher’s 10th-place finish came against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured eight cautions and 52 caution laps. There were 20 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski earned the checkered flag in the race, and Chase Elliott finished second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Kyle Busch took fourth, and Kevin Harvick finished off the top five.

Alex Bowman grabbed victories in each of the race’s first two stages before Joey Logano took control for a Stage 3 victory.

Chris Buescher Driver Page | Get Buescher Gear | Race Center