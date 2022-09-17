Chris Buescher scores Bristol victory, champions eliminated from playoffs

In a race dotted with drama, Chris Buescher was victorious in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night for the first win in the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing era.

The 500-lap fight also served as the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16. Numerous championship contenders found adversity around the half-mile, high-banked oval. But at the checkered flag, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suárez and Austin Cindric advanced to the Round of 12, the second of four championship rounds.

Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick were eliminated from playoff contention.

When race leader Christopher Bell suffered a flat tire at Lap 436 that brought out the caution flag, Harvick was running third. But on the ensuing pit stop, the team left the left-front wheel loose, forcing Harvick to reverse to his pit stall. The No. 4 Ford fell to 10th place and was unable to recover, resulting in the team’s elimination.

The drama started early when Austin Cindric suffered a flat right-front tire on Lap 85. Seven laps later, Blaney suffered the same fate and contacted the wall heavily. The No. 12 team met the minimum speed but was forced to head to the garage as his team fixed suspension damage. Blaney ultimately finished 30th, 161 laps down.

Cindric was multiple laps down throughout the course of the race after his issues, but attrition as the race progressed saw the No. 2 Ford rally up the running order. He finished 20th and claimed the final available spot in the Round of 12 in his rookie season by a mere two points.

On the other side of the elimination line was Busch, a two-time Cup champion who had previously never failed to advance out of the Round of 16. But an engine failure at Lap 269 at Bristol was his second such issue in this year’s opening trio of races. Combined with a 26th-place result at Kansas, Busch was left vulnerable in the points standings. As others turned laps, Busch fell through the running order and eventually out of the playoffs.

A multi-car crash at Lap 277 involved Suárez, Dillon, Reddick and Bowman and thwarted the playoff hopes of Dillon and Reddick. At the checkered flag, Reddick was tied with Busch for 13th, two points behind Cindric.

Brad Keselowski led a season-high 109 laps on Saturday but felt his right-front tire go flat while leading in the final 100 laps, relegating him to a 13th-place finish while teammate Buescher went to Victory Lane.

The Round of 12 opens at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

