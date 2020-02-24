Chris Buescher places 14th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chris Buescher finished 14th in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

Buescher’s result added 23 points to his season total.

Buescher qualified in 23rd position. The sixth-year driver has one career victory, with five top-five finishes and 13 results inside the top 10.

Sunday was Buescher’s seventh career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Though he’s completed seven of those races, he has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Prosper, Texas native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting two spots higher than his career mark of 25.3 and completing the race six places ahead of his 20.3 career average finish.

Buescher’s 14th-place finish came against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured nine cautions and 37 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 25 lead changes.

Joey Logano earned the victory in the race, and Matt DiBenedetto finished second. Ricky Stenhouse Jr placed third, Austin Dillon secured fourth, and Jimmie Johnson finished off the top five.

Chase Elliott got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

